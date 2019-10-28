Analysts Set $1.13 Price Target for QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK)

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. QuickLogic’s rating score has improved by 16.5% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $1.13 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given QuickLogic an industry rank of 90 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of QuickLogic in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1.00 price target for the company. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on shares of QuickLogic in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

QUIK opened at $0.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average is $0.55. QuickLogic has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 120.05% and a negative return on equity of 77.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts expect that QuickLogic will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 731.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 66,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 58,438 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 38.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 148,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 41,219 shares during the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 22.7% in the second quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 270,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 797.2% in the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 1,131,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,005,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 10.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,167,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 385,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.13% of the company’s stock.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), and programming hardware and design software solutions.

