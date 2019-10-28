Analysts Set $94.60 Price Target for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.86 (Hold) from the five analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Globe Life’s rating score has declined by 22.7% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $94.60 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $1.72 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Globe Life an industry rank of 85 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several analysts have issued reports on GL shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Globe Life in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Globe Life from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of GL traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.39. The stock had a trading volume of 440,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Globe Life has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $97.79. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.43.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. Globe Life had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Globe Life’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Globe Life will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.172 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.26%.

In other Globe Life news, Director Charles E. Adair sold 3,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total transaction of $336,355.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total value of $2,311,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,510 shares in the company, valued at $56,441,649.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,820 shares of company stock worth $4,629,436 over the last quarter. 3.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,205,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,014,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,422,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,347,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,975,000. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

