Analysts Set CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) Target Price at $17.75

Shares of CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.75.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCR. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of CONSOL Coal Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Seaport Global Securities set a $19.00 target price on shares of CONSOL Coal Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of CONSOL Coal Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

In other CONSOL Coal Resources news, Director Consol Energy Inc. bought 9,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.52 per share, for a total transaction of $120,317.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,796,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,297,112.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in CONSOL Coal Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in CONSOL Coal Resources by 37.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CONSOL Coal Resources by 13.5% during the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 15,875 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in CONSOL Coal Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in CONSOL Coal Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,432,000. 22.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCR stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.40. The company had a trading volume of 17,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,443. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.15. CONSOL Coal Resources has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $21.13. The firm has a market cap of $344.02 million, a PE ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.68.

CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $89.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.20 million. CONSOL Coal Resources had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 15.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that CONSOL Coal Resources will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

About CONSOL Coal Resources

CONSOL Coal Resources LP produces and sells high-Btu thermal coal in the Northern Appalachian Basin and the eastern United States. It owns a 25% undivided interest in the Pennsylvania mining complex, which consists of three underground mines and related infrastructure that produce high-Btu bituminous thermal coal located primarily in southwestern Pennsylvania.

