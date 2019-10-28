Analysts Set Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) PT at $19.54

Shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.54.

MTLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Materialise from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Materialise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materialise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

NASDAQ:MTLS traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.49. 35,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,524. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Materialise has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 278.43 and a beta of 0.41.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Materialise had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $55.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.53 million. As a group, analysts expect that Materialise will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Materialise by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,845 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materialise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Materialise by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,367 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Materialise by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,831 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Materialise by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,287 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 7,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.46% of the company’s stock.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

