Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October, 28th (AIXA, BARC, BHP, CBK, CNE, COST, EXPN, FCRM, FLTR, GBF)

Posted by on Oct 28th, 2019

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, October 28th:

Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) was given a €10.00 ($11.63) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Barclays (LON:BARC) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 200 ($2.61). Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €8.20 ($9.53) target price by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Costain Group (LON:COST) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Experian (LON:EXPN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Fulcrum Utility Services (LON:FCRM) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR). They issued an outperform rating and a GBX 9,000 ($117.60) target price on the stock.

Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) was given a €38.00 ($44.19) target price by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Glencore (LON:GLEN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

Draper Esprit (LON:GROW) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of GVC (LON:GVC). They issued an outperform rating and a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) target price on the stock.

HSBC (LON:HSBA) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

HSBC (LON:HSBA) was given a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

HSBC (LON:HSBA) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

HSBC (LON:HSBA) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to an underweight rating.

Mondi (LON:MNDI) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,020 ($26.39) to GBX 1,915 ($25.02). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) was given a €253.00 ($294.19) target price by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Petrofac (LON:PFC) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to an equal weight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has GBX 480 ($6.27) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 500 ($6.53).

Photo-Me International (LON:PHTM) had its corporate rating reissued by analysts at FinnCap.

SolGold (LON:SOLG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Synthomer (LON:SYNT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

Wameja (LON:WJA) had its corporate rating reiterated by analysts at FinnCap.

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of William Hill (LON:WMH). They issued a sector performer rating and a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on the stock.

WPP (LON:WPP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

