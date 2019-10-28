Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for YY (YY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for YY (NASDAQ: YY):

10/24/2019 – YY was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/19/2019 – YY was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “YY Inc. is a communication social platform, which engages users in online group activities through voice, text and video. The Company’s Platform consists of YY Client, the YY.com and Duowan.com web portals, Mobile YY and Web-based YY. YY Inc. is based in Guangzhou, the People’s Republic of China. “

10/18/2019 – YY was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/17/2019 – YY was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/11/2019 – YY was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/4/2019 – YY was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/28/2019 – YY was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “YY Inc. is a communication social platform, which engages users in online group activities through voice, text and video. The Company’s Platform consists of YY Client, the YY.com and Duowan.com web portals, Mobile YY and Web-based YY. YY Inc. is based in Guangzhou, the People’s Republic of China. “

9/20/2019 – YY was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/17/2019 – YY was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/4/2019 – YY was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/30/2019 – YY was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

Shares of YY traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.70. 54,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,424. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.18. YY Inc has a 52 week low of $51.00 and a 52 week high of $88.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The information services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.13). YY had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 22.75%. The company had revenue of $917.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that YY Inc will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in YY by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,671,593 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $255,874,000 after buying an additional 631,243 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in YY by 218.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 311,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,538,000 after purchasing an additional 575,687 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in YY by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 512,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,723,000 after purchasing an additional 224,800 shares during the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. increased its stake in shares of YY by 226.8% in the 3rd quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 315,071 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,716,000 after acquiring an additional 218,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of YY by 174.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 322,548 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,478,000 after acquiring an additional 205,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.; and Bigo, a leading short-form video social platform.

