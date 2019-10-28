Analyzing Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) & Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX)

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) and Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Get Docusign alerts:

Docusign has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dropbox has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.4% of Docusign shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.5% of Dropbox shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of Docusign shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.2% of Dropbox shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Docusign and Dropbox, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Docusign 0 2 13 0 2.87 Dropbox 1 0 9 0 2.80

Docusign currently has a consensus price target of $68.07, indicating a potential upside of 4.08%. Dropbox has a consensus price target of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 46.98%. Given Dropbox’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dropbox is more favorable than Docusign.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Docusign and Dropbox’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Docusign $700.97 million 16.42 -$426.46 million ($2.90) -22.55 Dropbox $1.39 billion 5.86 -$484.90 million ($1.31) -15.06

Docusign has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dropbox. Docusign is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dropbox, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Docusign and Dropbox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Docusign -28.20% -26.70% -10.11% Dropbox -2.91% -6.57% -2.32%

Summary

Dropbox beats Docusign on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc. provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals. The company was 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc. provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc. and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc. in October 2009. Dropbox, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.