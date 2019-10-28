Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ANAVEX LIFE SCIENCES CORP. is an emerging biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel drug targets for the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. The company’s proprietary SIGMACEPTOR Discovery Platform involves the rational drug design of compounds that fulfill specific criteria based on unmet market needs and new scientific advances. Selected drug candidates demonstrate high, non-exclusive affinity for sigma receptors, which are involved in the modulation of multiple cellular biochemical signaling pathways. “

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AVXL. Dawson James initiated coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anavex Life Sciences presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.33.

Shares of AVXL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.77. 4,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,566. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $143.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 2.27. Anavex Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $4.09.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. Equities analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 1,145.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,812,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,477,000 after buying an additional 2,586,635 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 145.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,990,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,708,000 after buying an additional 1,178,831 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 1,023.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 142,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 129,673 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 359.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 104,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 562.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 89,305 shares during the last quarter. 22.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which has completed Phase 2a clinical trial for Alzheimer's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease, Rett syndrome, epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.