Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,569 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Money Express were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of International Money Express by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of International Money Express during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of International Money Express by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 6,565 shares during the period. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Money Express during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of International Money Express during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Institutional investors own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

In other International Money Express news, major shareholder William Velez sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $95,680.00. Also, Director John Rincon sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $1,196,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 124,508 shares of company stock valued at $1,502,157 over the last 90 days. 43.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IMXI stock opened at $14.54 on Monday. International Money Express Inc has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $561.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -290.80 and a beta of -0.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.53.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. International Money Express had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $82.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.60 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Money Express Inc will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on International Money Express in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Northland Securities set a $17.00 price objective on International Money Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Money Express has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

