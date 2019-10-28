Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,307 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $10,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 126.3% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth $34,000. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 254.3% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH opened at $190.70 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.57. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a fifty-two week low of $140.82 and a fifty-two week high of $191.61.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 10.56%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 1,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.64, for a total value of $312,868.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,024.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.39 per share, with a total value of $475,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,243 shares in the company, valued at $2,097,558.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,234 shares of company stock valued at $10,722,479. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PH. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Parker-Hannifin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine cut Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.60.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

