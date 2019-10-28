Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in American Campus Communities by 7.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,426,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,790,000 after buying an additional 508,366 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in American Campus Communities by 98.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,272,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,050 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in American Campus Communities by 0.7% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,968,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,888,000 after purchasing an additional 14,430 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in American Campus Communities by 2.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,947,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,902,000 after purchasing an additional 39,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in American Campus Communities by 4.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,788,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,548,000 after purchasing an additional 70,166 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACC shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Argus raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of American Campus Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

In related news, Director Oliver Luck sold 12,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total transaction of $586,978.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,288.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACC opened at $50.29 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.37. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.92 and a twelve month high of $50.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $211.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.30 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 2.73%. American Campus Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC).

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.