Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,680 Shares of Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,213,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $537,868,000 after acquiring an additional 447,661 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,605,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $225,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,022 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 833,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $72,167,000 after acquiring an additional 10,388 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 4,190.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 592,094 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,252,000 after acquiring an additional 578,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 484,263 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,918,000 after acquiring an additional 19,459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

SAIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $92.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.50.

NYSE:SAIC opened at $79.12 on Monday. Science Applications International Corp has a fifty-two week low of $58.19 and a fifty-two week high of $92.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.19.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.08. Science Applications International had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Science Applications International Corp will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 29.37%.

In related news, Director John J. Hamre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total value of $864,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,488.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

