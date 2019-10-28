Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 9,138 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 12.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,138 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 348.8% in the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 647,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 6,373 shares during the period. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 67.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

KO opened at $53.75 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.18 and its 200-day moving average is $51.78. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $44.42 and a 1-year high of $55.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $233.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.45.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 45.21%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 146,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $7,929,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 244,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,276,133.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Francisco Crespo sold 130,637 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $7,204,630.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 139,975 shares in the company, valued at $7,719,621.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 379,026 shares of company stock worth $20,743,806. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.60.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.