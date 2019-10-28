AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Stock Price Down 6.7%

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) dropped 6.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.48 and last traded at $20.66, approximately 3,037,011 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 3,536,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.14.

AU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine cut AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $26.60 to $26.10 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.23.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of -1.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,781 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,556 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,757 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 458.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. 36.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU)

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

