Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) PT Set at $106.00 by Guggenheim

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) has been assigned a $106.00 price target by equities researchers at Guggenheim in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the consumer goods maker’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Anheuser Busch Inbev to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Anheuser Busch Inbev currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.52.

Anheuser Busch Inbev stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,712,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,541. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a 12 month low of $64.54 and a 12 month high of $102.70. The company has a market capitalization of $149.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.14). Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $13.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Anheuser Busch Inbev will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 11,085 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,852 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. 4.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

