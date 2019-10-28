ANHUI CONCH CEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANHUI CONCH CEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $33.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells clinkers and cement products under the CONCH brand in the People’s Republic of China and internationally. It also provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic and loading services; and mining and related services. In addition, the company manufactures and sells cement packaging products and refractory materials; trades in coal products; and develops and sells profile and related products, as well as exports clinker and cement products. Anhui Conch or Conch Cement is the largest cement manufacturer in the mainland China. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered ANHUI CONCH CEM/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

AHCHY stock opened at $30.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.58. ANHUI CONCH CEM/ADR has a 12-month low of $22.70 and a 12-month high of $33.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.71.

ANHUI CONCH CEM/ADR Company Profile

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement, commodity clinker, and aggregates in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company primarily offers cement and commodity clinker under the CONCH brand. It also provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic services; and mining and related services.

