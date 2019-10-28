Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Given a $50.00 Price Target by Sidoti Analysts

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) has been assigned a $50.00 target price by equities research analysts at Sidoti in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Sidoti’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 28.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Anika Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. First Analysis downgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Anika Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.75.

Shares of ANIK stock traded down $3.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.01. 36,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,703. The company has a market cap of $748.00 million, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.16. Anika Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $29.01 and a 1 year high of $75.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 18.28 and a quick ratio of 16.07.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $29.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.01 million. Anika Therapeutics had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 27.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Anika Therapeutics will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph L. Bower sold 1,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $110,806.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,065.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffery S. Thompson sold 4,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $274,404.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,667.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,192 shares of company stock worth $634,361. Insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

