Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $26.36 Million

Analysts expect Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) to announce sales of $26.36 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $24.60 million and the highest is $27.30 million. Antares Pharma reported sales of $17.87 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full year sales of $108.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $106.20 million to $109.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $155.99 million, with estimates ranging from $140.70 million to $165.47 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Antares Pharma.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.66 million. Antares Pharma had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 9.67%.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 10.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,904,306 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,875,000 after acquiring an additional 993,787 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,419,037 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,409,000 after acquiring an additional 110,433 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,216,575 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,583,000 after acquiring an additional 31,620 shares during the period. Cortina Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 100.3% during the second quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 2,072,605 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,675 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,799,058 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after acquiring an additional 29,578 shares during the period. 38.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATRS traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.59. 612,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 960,407. Antares Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $3.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.30 million, a PE ratio of -89.75 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.13.

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

