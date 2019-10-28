Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX) Major Shareholder Purchases $652,542.48 in Stock

Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX) major shareholder Owl Creek Asset Management, L. acquired 16,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.08 per share, with a total value of $652,542.48. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Owl Creek Asset Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 18th, Owl Creek Asset Management, L. acquired 21,329 shares of Anterix stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.88 per share, with a total value of $850,600.52.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Owl Creek Asset Management, L. acquired 143,582 shares of Anterix stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.01 per share, with a total value of $5,601,133.82.

On Thursday, October 10th, Owl Creek Asset Management, L. acquired 26,439 shares of Anterix stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.57 per share, with a total value of $1,019,752.23.

On Monday, October 7th, Owl Creek Asset Management, L. acquired 16,267 shares of Anterix stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.86 per share, with a total value of $615,868.62.

On Monday, September 30th, Owl Creek Asset Management, L. bought 28,833 shares of Anterix stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.45 per share, with a total value of $1,022,129.85.

On Friday, September 20th, Owl Creek Asset Management, L. bought 6,700 shares of Anterix stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.21 per share, with a total value of $262,707.00.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Owl Creek Asset Management, L. bought 49,715 shares of Anterix stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.41 per share, with a total value of $1,959,268.15.

On Thursday, September 12th, Owl Creek Asset Management, L. bought 76,883 shares of Anterix stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.25 per share, with a total value of $3,017,657.75.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Owl Creek Asset Management, L. bought 17,000 shares of Anterix stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.99 per share, with a total value of $713,830.00.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Owl Creek Asset Management, L. bought 76,681 shares of Anterix stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.65 per share, with a total value of $3,347,125.65.

NASDAQ:ATEX traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.55. 5,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Anterix Inc has a 12 month low of $30.64 and a 12 month high of $51.33. The company has a current ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.04.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.03. Anterix had a negative net margin of 769.30% and a negative return on equity of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.79 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Anterix Inc will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lomas Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Anterix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,174,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Anterix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,107,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Anterix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,277,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Anterix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,889,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in Anterix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,303,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ATEX shares. B. Riley set a $59.00 target price on shares of Anterix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Anterix in a report on Friday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

