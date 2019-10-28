Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Price Target Increased to $360.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $356.00 to $360.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anthem from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $262.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Anthem from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $319.07.

Get Anthem alerts:

Anthem stock opened at $263.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $247.51 and a 200-day moving average of $269.68. The firm has a market cap of $65.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.73. Anthem has a 1-year low of $227.16 and a 1-year high of $317.99.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $26.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.88 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 15.59%. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.81 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Anthem will post 19.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem by 46.3% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem by 38.0% in the second quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem by 4.2% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its holdings in Anthem by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem by 10.1% in the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 88.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Read More: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.