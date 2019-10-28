Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Price Target Increased to GBX 830 by Analysts at HSBC

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its target price lifted by HSBC from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 830 ($10.85) in a research note published on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. HSBC currently has a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America restated a buy rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 890 ($11.63).

Shares of ANTO stock opened at GBX 886.20 ($11.58) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 879.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 881.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41. Antofagasta has a 12 month low of GBX 727.60 ($9.51) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,026 ($13.41).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Antofagasta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.56%.

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

