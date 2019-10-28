Apergy (NYSE:APY) Given a $32.00 Price Target at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research set a $32.00 price target on Apergy (NYSE:APY) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

APY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Apergy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apergy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Apergy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Apergy and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Apergy from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apergy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.32.

Get Apergy alerts:

APY stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 892,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,476. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Apergy has a fifty-two week low of $23.62 and a fifty-two week high of $43.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.26.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $278.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.68 million. Apergy had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Apergy will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APY. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,757,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apergy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Apergy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Apergy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 114,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,841,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its holdings in shares of Apergy by 9,904.0% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 10,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 9,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

About Apergy

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Apergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.