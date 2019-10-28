Apex Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.34 Million (CPX)

Apex (CURRENCY:CPX) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. Apex has a market cap of $2.34 million and $169,276.00 worth of Apex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Apex has traded up 42.6% against the US dollar. One Apex token can currently be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, LBank, Switcheo Network and Bitbns.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00009299 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003547 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005794 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Apex Token Profile

Apex (CPX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 29th, 2018. Apex’s total supply is 676,989,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 470,792,327 tokens. The Reddit community for Apex is /r/APEXtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Apex’s official Twitter account is @apexnetworkCPX. Apex’s official website is apex.chinapex.com.

Buying and Selling Apex

Apex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Bitbns, Switcheo Network and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

