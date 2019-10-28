Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation’s (OTCMKTS:APXTU) Quiet Period To End on October 28th

Apex Technology Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:APXTU) quiet period is set to end on Monday, October 28th. Apex Technology Acquisition had issued 30,500,000 shares in its IPO on September 17th. The total size of the offering was $305,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Apex Technology Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

APXTU opened at $10.25 on Monday. Apex Technology Acquisition has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $10.28.

In other Apex Technology Acquisition news, major shareholder Apex Technology Sponsor Llc acquired 657,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,575,000.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpine Group USVI LLC acquired a new position in Apex Technology Acquisition during the third quarter worth $1,019,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Apex Technology Acquisition during the third quarter worth $4,076,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Apex Technology Acquisition during the third quarter worth $6,165,000.

About Apex Technology Acquisition

Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company primarily intends to focus its search on companies in the software and Internet technology industries.

