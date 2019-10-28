Appen (ASX:APX) Shares Up 1.7%

Appen Ltd (ASX:APX)’s share price shot up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$22.12 ($15.69) and last traded at A$21.88 ($15.52), 669,439 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$21.52 ($15.26).

The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is A$22.57 and its 200-day moving average is A$25.29.

Appen Company Profile (ASX:APX)

Appen Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides data solutions and services for machine learning and artificial intelligence applications for technology companies, auto manufacturers, and government agencies in Australia, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Content Relevance and Language Resources.

