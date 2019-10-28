Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) is Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s 9th Largest Position

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,040 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 35,610 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up approximately 4.5% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.9% during the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,694 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,557,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 4.5% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 48,361 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 25.7% during the second quarter. Swedbank now owns 479,404 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $21,530,000 after buying an additional 98,088 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 266.4% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 399,543 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $17,943,000 after buying an additional 290,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 106.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 488,410 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $21,934,000 after buying an additional 251,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.98. The stock had a trading volume of 929,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,153,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.79 and a 52-week high of $55.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.20 and its 200 day moving average is $46.06. The firm has a market cap of $50.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.65.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.88%.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $60.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $57.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steve G. Ghanayem sold 25,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $1,340,891.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,945 shares of company stock valued at $2,776,105 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

