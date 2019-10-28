Aptiv (APTV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 34.92%. Aptiv’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect Aptiv to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:APTV opened at $89.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.22. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $58.80 and a fifty-two week high of $91.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.76.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.62.

In related news, CAO Allan J. Brazier sold 4,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $427,680.00. Also, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total transaction of $250,768.00. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

