Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Sells 1,200 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd cut its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 27.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHKP. Integre Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $2,259,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 63.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 42,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after buying an additional 16,481 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 10.2% during the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 76,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,781,000 after buying an additional 7,035 shares during the last quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $838,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 10.1% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

CHKP opened at $108.32 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.70. The firm has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.78. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $98.57 and a twelve month high of $132.76.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHKP. ValuEngine lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Evercore ISI set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.93.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

