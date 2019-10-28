Arch Capital Group (ACGL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect Arch Capital Group to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Arch Capital Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Shares of ACGL opened at $40.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Arch Capital Group has a twelve month low of $24.79 and a twelve month high of $42.86.

In related news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 78,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $3,135,915.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,975.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.08, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 141,300 shares of company stock worth $5,619,725. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ACGL shares. MKM Partners set a $45.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays set a $47.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.04.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.