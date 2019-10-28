Arcosa (ACA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect Arcosa to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $434.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.22 million. Arcosa’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Arcosa to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Arcosa stock opened at $35.86 on Monday. Arcosa has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $39.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.08 and its 200 day moving average is $34.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 3.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.99%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on Arcosa in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.29.

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

