Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Bought by FTB Advisors Inc.

FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 106.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the second quarter valued at $2,375,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 164.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 50.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 109.9% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,889 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Compass Point cut Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. BidaskClub cut Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James cut Ares Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.57.

In related news, Director Daniel G. Kelly, Jr. purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.44 per share, for a total transaction of $110,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Penelope F. Roll purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.36 per share, for a total transaction of $36,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at $204,658.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 13,425 shares of company stock worth $247,289 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ARCC opened at $18.38 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $19.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.59.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $382.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.60 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 53.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

