Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.05

Shares of Argonaut Gold Inc (TSE:AR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.05 and traded as high as $2.17. Argonaut Gold shares last traded at $2.13, with a volume of 101,096 shares.

Several brokerages have commented on AR. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $380.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.05.

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The mining company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$41.86 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Argonaut Gold Inc will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

About Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR)

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the exploration, mine development, and production activities in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets include the El Castillo mine located in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the San Agustin project located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

