Argus Analysts Give Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) a $118.00 Price Target

Argus set a $118.00 target price on Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp reiterated a sell rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities lowered Packaging Corp Of America from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $98.02 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Packaging Corp Of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Packaging Corp Of America from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Packaging Corp Of America from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $105.82.

Get Packaging Corp Of America alerts:

Shares of PKG stock traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.51. The stock had a trading volume of 836,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,634. Packaging Corp Of America has a one year low of $77.90 and a one year high of $112.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.71.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Packaging Corp Of America will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.35%.

In other Packaging Corp Of America news, SVP Thomas W.H. Walton sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $601,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,118 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,600.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 774.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Motco raised its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 126.3% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

About Packaging Corp Of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Corp Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Corp Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.