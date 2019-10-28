Aries Wealth Management Has $6.70 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Aries Wealth Management cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,343 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 4.5% of Aries Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,879,136 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,278,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,705 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Apple by 5.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,261,306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,176,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,126 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2,874.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,914,893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,108,275,000 after purchasing an additional 34,707,634 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,240,790 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,006,058,000 after purchasing an additional 161,912 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,752,244 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,721,844,000 after purchasing an additional 214,362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $246.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1,100.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $225.57 and its 200 day moving average is $205.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.00 and a 52-week high of $246.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 52.13%. The business had revenue of $53.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $165.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.22.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 12,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total value of $2,915,904.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,819 shares in the company, valued at $13,531,958.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.26, for a total transaction of $917,178.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,464 shares in the company, valued at $3,607,132.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 450,140 shares of company stock worth $95,606,404. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

