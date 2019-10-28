Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) PT Set at €8.50 by Jefferies Financial Group

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) has been given a €8.50 ($9.88) price target by Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.14% from the stock’s previous close.

AT1 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €8.30 ($9.65) target price on Aroundtown and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €9.40 ($10.93) target price on Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group set a €8.30 ($9.65) target price on Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. HSBC set a €8.80 ($10.23) target price on Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.50 ($9.88) target price on Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aroundtown presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €8.59 ($9.98).

ETR:AT1 opened at €7.38 ($8.58) on Monday. Aroundtown has a 52 week low of €6.85 ($7.97) and a 52 week high of €7.95 ($9.24). The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.90. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €7.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is €7.37.

Aroundtown Company Profile

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties.

