ArQule (ARQL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. ArQule has set its FY 2019 guidance at $-0.37–0.35 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. ArQule had a negative net margin of 349.34% and a negative return on equity of 33.45%. The firm had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ArQule to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ARQL opened at $9.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.40. ArQule has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $12.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.38 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 12.54, a quick ratio of 12.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARQL. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of ArQule in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $12.00 price objective on shares of ArQule and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of ArQule in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.63.

About ArQule

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline includes ARQ 531, an orally bioavailable, potent and reversible dual inhibitor of wild type and C481S-mutant Bruton's tyrosine kinase that is in Phase I trial for patients with B-cell malignancies refractory to other therapeutic options; and miransertib (ARQ 092), a potent and selective inhibitor of the protein kinase B (AKT), a serine/threonine kinase, which is in Phase Ib in combination with the hormonal therapy and anastrozole in patients with advanced endometrial cancer.

