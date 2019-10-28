Arrow Financial Corp Buys 250 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 153,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,375,000 after acquiring an additional 63,564 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 61,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,990,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,048,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,885,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,185,000 after buying an additional 234,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $327,000.

NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $113.73. 766,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,716. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.25. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $106.42 and a 52 week high of $115.42.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

