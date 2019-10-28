Arrow Financial Corp Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Arrow Financial Corp cut its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,136 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 1,337.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,830,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $490,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633,848 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 17,524.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,680,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $168,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,269 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 351.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 540,727 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $93,730,000 after purchasing an additional 755,727 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,134,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,783,640,000 after purchasing an additional 472,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,688,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,613,040,000 after purchasing an additional 407,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total transaction of $177,216.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $173.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $197.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $177.00 price target on shares of 3M and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.17.

MMM traded up $2.97 on Monday, reaching $169.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,137,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,796,139. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $150.58 and a fifty-two week high of $219.75. The stock has a market cap of $93.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $163.05 and its 200 day moving average is $172.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.30.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. 3M had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3M Co will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

