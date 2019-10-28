Arts-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Arts-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.5% from the September 15th total of 21,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ARTW traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.09. Arts-Way Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $3.81.

Arts-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.50 million during the quarter. Arts-Way Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 21.27% and a negative net margin of 13.77%.

About Arts-Way Manufacturing

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers specialized farm machineries, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment consisting of forage boxes, blowers, running gear, and dump boxes; portable grain augers; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; land maintenance equipment; moldboard plows; potato harvesters; grinder mixers; reels for combines and swathers; silage blowers and reels; and after-market service parts under the Art's-Way, Miller Pro, Roda, M&W, Badger, and UHC by Art's-Way brands.

