ASA Gold and Precious Metals Ltd (NYSE:ASA) Stake Increased by Matisse Capital

Matisse Capital grew its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Ltd (NYSE:ASA) by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 181,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 111,427 shares during the period. ASA Gold and Precious Metals accounts for 2.7% of Matisse Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Matisse Capital’s holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $12.32. 104,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,906. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.45. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Ltd has a 12-month low of $8.37 and a 12-month high of $13.75.

About ASA Gold and Precious Metals

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. The firm employs fundamental analysis, with a focus on bottom-up research to make its investments.

