Ascential’s (ASCL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Ascential (LON:ASCL) in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Ascential from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ascential to an overweight rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on shares of Ascential in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ascential has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 459.50 ($6.00).

Shares of LON ASCL opened at GBX 355.20 ($4.64) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 371.52 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 370.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.98. Ascential has a 1-year low of GBX 331.20 ($4.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 418 ($5.46). The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05.

Ascential Company Profile

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services for product design, marketing, sales, and built environment and policy in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers industry-specific business intelligence, insights, and forecasting through data and digital subscription tools. The company was formerly known as Trident Floatco PLC and changed its name to Ascential plc in January 2016.

