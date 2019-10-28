ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) Position Trimmed by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 782 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in ASGN were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ASGN during the second quarter valued at $1,000,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASGN during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 8.2% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 2.8% during the second quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 42,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ASGN in a report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $76.00 price target on shares of ASGN and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of ASGN from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.14.

Shares of ASGN opened at $63.81 on Monday. ASGN Inc has a 1 year low of $50.33 and a 1 year high of $71.83. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.00 and a 200-day moving average of $60.63.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.20 million. ASGN had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ASGN Inc will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

ASGN Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

