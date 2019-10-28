Ashley House (LON:ASH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.00

Ashley House Plc (LON:ASH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.10 ($0.04), with a volume of 589052 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.25 ($0.04).

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 7.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 million and a P/E ratio of 0.89.

Ashley House Company Profile (LON:ASH)

Ashley House plc engages in the design, construction management, consultancy, and modular construction in the United Kingdom. It operates through Housing and Health sectors, and Off-Site Construction of Accommodation Modules segments. The company is also involved in the designing and constructing community buildings such as housing, student accommodation, fire stations, school classrooms, leisure facilities, and hotels, as well as retail units and kiosks.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Ashley House Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashley House and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.