ASOS (LON:ASC) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,560

ASOS (LON:ASC) had its target price lifted by HSBC from GBX 2,430 ($31.75) to GBX 3,560 ($46.52) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on ASOS from GBX 2,500 ($32.67) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on ASOS from GBX 5,200 ($67.95) to GBX 4,200 ($54.88) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on ASOS from GBX 2,800 ($36.59) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,386.88 ($44.26).

Shares of LON ASC opened at GBX 3,600 ($47.04) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,700.28 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,955.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 122.45. ASOS has a 52 week low of GBX 2,033 ($26.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,918 ($77.33). The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.53.

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

