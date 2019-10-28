Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Given a $22.00 Price Target at Stephens

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) has been given a $22.00 target price by equities researchers at Stephens in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.47% from the stock’s current price.

ASB has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America set a $19.00 price objective on Associated Banc and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks set a $22.00 price objective on Associated Banc and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine raised Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $23.00 price objective on Associated Banc and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of Associated Banc stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.47. 1,093,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,108,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Associated Banc has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $23.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.79.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 21.73%. The company had revenue of $307.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Associated Banc’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Associated Banc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Associated Banc news, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $53,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher C. Piotrowski sold 10,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $229,214.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,698.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,698 shares of company stock worth $422,887. 2.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASB. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 2.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 4.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 0.7% in the second quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 112,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 69,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 0.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 118,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,515,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

