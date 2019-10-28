Astec Industries (ASTE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) is set to post its Q3 2019 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect Astec Industries to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ASTE stock opened at $32.62 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Astec Industries has a 52-week low of $26.20 and a 52-week high of $43.26. The firm has a market cap of $708.04 million, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.46.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Astec Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Astec Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Astec Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Astec Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

In related news, VP Stephen C. Anderson purchased 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.75 per share, with a total value of $61,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jaco Van Der Merwe purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,212. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment provides hot-mix asphalt plants, wood pellet plants, asphalt pavers, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing reclaiming machinery, milling machines, paver screeds, and related ancillary equipment.

