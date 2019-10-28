Aston Bay (CVE:BAY) Trading Down 14.3%

Shares of Aston Bay Holdings Ltd (CVE:BAY) were down 14.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, approximately 300,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 387,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06.

About Aston Bay (CVE:BAY)

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in North America. The company explores for copper and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Storm Copper and Seal Zinc project that consists of 134 contiguous mining claims and 12 prospecting permits covering an area of approximately 414,538 hectares on Somerset Island, Nunavut, Canada.

Recommended Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Aston Bay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Bay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.