AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) Lifted to “Buy” at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AstraZeneca from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut AstraZeneca from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.53.

Shares of AZN opened at $47.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.65. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of $35.30 and a 12-month high of $47.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Astrazeneca bought 425,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $8,075,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the second quarter worth $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in AstraZeneca by 141.0% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in AstraZeneca by 37.6% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in AstraZeneca by 58.6% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the second quarter worth $48,000. 17.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

