Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) and SofTech (NASDAQ:SOFT) Critical Analysis

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) and SofTech (OTCMKTS:SOFT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Asure Software has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SofTech has a beta of 4.94, indicating that its stock price is 394% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Asure Software and SofTech’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asure Software $88.95 million 1.58 -$7.55 million $0.43 20.95 SofTech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SofTech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Asure Software.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.2% of Asure Software shares are held by institutional investors. 20.6% of Asure Software shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.6% of SofTech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Asure Software and SofTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asure Software -9.77% 6.81% 1.94% SofTech N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Asure Software and SofTech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Asure Software 0 1 7 0 2.88 SofTech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Asure Software currently has a consensus target price of $12.71, indicating a potential upside of 41.11%. Given Asure Software’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Asure Software is more favorable than SofTech.

Summary

Asure Software beats SofTech on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. Its product line includes AsureSpace workspace management solutions that enable organizations to optimize their real estate investment, and create a digital workspace that empowers mobile and virtual employees; and AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize their workforce, as well as control labor administration costs and activities. The company also offers AsureHCM, an integrated cloud-based solution that provides human resource (HR) management and payroll to benefits, talent acquisition, and performance management services; Evolution HCM, an integrated payroll, HR, and tax management suite; and AsureConsulting, which offers a suite of services to assist organizations through the entire employee lifecycle. In addition, it provides SmartView occupancy sensors and analytics platform that offers insights, which allow companies to make strategic decisions about real estate investments and workplace design; and SmartMove, a move management software that help companies design floorplans and track permanent seat assignments, as well as manage assets, such as telephones, laptops, desks, chairs, and other items assigned to an employee. Further, the company provides AsureSpace Resource Scheduler, a solution for the digital workplace that features conference room and desk reservations, service management, interactive floorplans, visitor management, calendar and Web conference integrations, and reporting; and NowSpace, a mobile app for Apple and Android devices that enables mobile workers to find and reserve desks and conference rooms from their smart phones. It serves clients ranging from Fortune 500 to small and mid-sized businesses directly, as well as through reseller and referral partners. Asure Software, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About SofTech

SofTech, Inc. develops, markets, distributes, and supports computer aided design (CAD), and product data management and collaboration computer solutions for the product lifecycle management (PLM) industry primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers ProductCenter, a collaborative PLM solution, which manages the engineering data and electronic files of discrete parts designed in various used third party proprietary design technologies; delivers a combination of document management, design integration, configuration control, change management, bill of materials management, and integration capability with other enterprise-wide systems; enables secure management of product information; and allows engineers and the design chain to manage, share, modify, and track product data and documents in the product development lifecycle. Its ProductCenter technology also allows employees, customers, suppliers, and other team members to securely exchange product information while maintaining a centralized database of critical product data; and enables integration with other business applications, such as enterprise resource planning, supply chain management, and customer relationship management for data exchange across the product lifecycle. In addition, the company offers Connector platform, a technology that allows for a direct interface between Aras Corporation's Innovator solution and CAD products. SofTech, Inc. markets and distributes its products and services primarily through a direct sales force and its service organization, as well as through resellers. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

