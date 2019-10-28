Atara Biotherapeutics’ (ATRA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their buy rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ATRA. BidaskClub raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup set a $14.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,517. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $43.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.80 and a quick ratio of 7.80.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by ($0.15). On average, equities analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -5.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, insider Joe Newell sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $47,285.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,552.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 362,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 103,100 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 156.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,232,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

